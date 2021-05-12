Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $23.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $813.11. 6,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,067. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $801.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $501.13 and a 12 month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

