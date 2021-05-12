United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 7,255 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,824 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 1.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 185.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after buying an additional 192,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.50. 10,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 140.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.45 and its 200 day moving average is $283.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.