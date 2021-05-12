IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.89

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 237208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of C$196.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.02.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.06 million. Analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

