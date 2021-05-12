Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 6,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 413,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

BDTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $408,694 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

