Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 8%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. 35,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 872,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $66,006,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

