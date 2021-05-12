NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.80 or 0.02566365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00649354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000897 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001372 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012014 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

