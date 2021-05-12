Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Tops $0.0098

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ormeus Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $1,310.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ormeus Cash

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Ormeus Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

