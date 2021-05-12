Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives €63.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.85 ($75.12).

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NEM traded down €0.98 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €55.88 ($65.74). 175,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.57. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 62.09.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

