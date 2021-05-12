Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 156,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,931 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.75. 98,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,850. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

