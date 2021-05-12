The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.02. 260,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,431,100. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

