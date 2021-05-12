Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Acquires 2,546 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average of $202.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

