Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

General Motors stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 453,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. General Motors has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

