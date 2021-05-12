FundX Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

FundX Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. iShares Global Green Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,802. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

