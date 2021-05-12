Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $98.56 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 348,267 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical makes up about 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $98,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,430,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,479. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.92 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $139.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Insiders have sold 223,437 shares of company stock worth $25,330,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

