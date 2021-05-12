Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 7,660 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

