CNB Bank Purchases 312 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CNB Bank raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

