Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 3,887 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 325,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,672,000 after buying an additional 616,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

BX stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.85. 75,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,375 shares in the company, valued at $58,898,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713,333 shares of company stock worth $118,406,498 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

