MetLife (NYSE:MET) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.00. 19,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,206. MetLife has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

