Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$10.85

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

TSE CVE traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.75. 4,803,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,002,670. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.67 billion and a PE ratio of -4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.16.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.90%.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

