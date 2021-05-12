Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $57,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,756,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 509,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after buying an additional 26,954 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,209,006. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -323.42 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

