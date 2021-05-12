Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of WTTR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

