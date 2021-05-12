Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 60,000 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $35,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.23.

NYSE ROK traded down $5.87 on Wednesday, hitting $262.44. 11,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,536. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.67 and a 52-week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

