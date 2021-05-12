$0.09 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

NGMS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. 655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,987. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.46. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

