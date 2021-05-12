Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 18th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

