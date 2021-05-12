Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:ACP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 6,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,242. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

