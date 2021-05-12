Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of PIF traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.95. 181,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,067. The company has a market cap of C$309.56 million and a PE ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.99. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Infrastructure will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris Infrastructure to C$28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.