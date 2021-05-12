Shopping (SPI) Price Tops $139.50 on Major Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $133.50 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $139.50 or 0.00252864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.66 or 0.00581256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00071482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00246465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004019 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.65 or 0.01212025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00034021 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 957,006 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

