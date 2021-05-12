Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth about $71,542,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 668.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 813,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 707,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 130,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,506. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

