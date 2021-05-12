TurtleNetwork Market Cap Hits $3.24 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001729 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

