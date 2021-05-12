Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BDSX traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 2,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

