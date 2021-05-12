AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Critical Review

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Biostage has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biostage and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00

AtriCure has a consensus price target of $79.14, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Given AtriCure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Biostage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -547.84% -268.41% AtriCure -21.74% -14.83% -7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biostage and AtriCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A AtriCure $230.81 million 14.12 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -66.74

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure.

Summary

AtriCure beats Biostage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. The company also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used to treat symptomatic persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation patients; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, it sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; COBRA Fusion Surgical Ablation System; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. AtriCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

