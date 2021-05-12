Richard Lockwood Buys 7,000,000 Shares of Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) Stock

Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) insider Richard Lockwood acquired 7,000,000 shares of Ausgold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$308,000.00 ($220,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ausgold Company Profile

Ausgold Limited explores for gold and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Katanning gold project, which covers approximately 4,000 square kilometers located in Katanning greenstone belt in south-western Western Australia. It also explores for copper, iron, nickel, and sulphide deposits.

