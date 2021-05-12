Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Insider Buys A$32,718.00 in Stock

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) insider William Crothers acquired 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,718.00 ($23,370.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Globe International’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Globe International’s payout ratio is 57.01%.

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hard goods for the board sports, street fashion, and work wear markets in Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Almost, enjoi, Girl, Flip, Chocolate, Thrasher, Lakai, and Impala Rollerskates.

