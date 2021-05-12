iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Decreased by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,594 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,215 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,553,000 after acquiring an additional 661,089 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,754,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,237,000 after acquiring an additional 174,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,048. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.43 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

