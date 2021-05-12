Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 108 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,678,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,458,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

LLY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.97. 12,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

