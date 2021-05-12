Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $483,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.