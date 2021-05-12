Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.