Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.63.

Shares of ITP stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.77. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$10.10 and a 52 week high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

