Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

Shares of PSN stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 7,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,509. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

