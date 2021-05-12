Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $5.80 on Wednesday, hitting $166.21. 23,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.