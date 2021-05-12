300,059 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,798,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 2.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snowflake by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,462,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 994,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,715,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.76. The company had a trading volume of 111,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.10. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.10 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

