Boyar Asset Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FOX by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. 85,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,061. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

