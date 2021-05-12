ACG Wealth Acquires New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,383,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after buying an additional 59,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 81,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.