Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 37,228 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $48,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after buying an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,818,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.22. 37,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.