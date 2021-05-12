Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,519 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Community Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,515,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,449,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

