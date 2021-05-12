Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 44,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,342. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

