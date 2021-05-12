BHF RG Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. 1,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,787. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.