-$0.56 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

WVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $308.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

