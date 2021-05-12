Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

CRSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after buying an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $3,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,179. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.