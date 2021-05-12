Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,344 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.46.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

